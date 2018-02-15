Trump's Florida shooting address fuels call for gun control

Speaking from The White House, President Donald Trump addressed the deadly school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead and 14 others injured. While Trump chose to focus on the issue of mental health, his remarks sparked others to call for more sensible gun control laws.

Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old suspect in the shooting, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday. According to authorities, Cruz was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic assault-style rifle.

“We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health,” Trump said. “Later this month, I will be meeting with the nation’s governors and attorney generals, [and] making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority.”

Many across social media quickly slammed Trump for his seemingly empty words. POTUS had quietly reversed Obama-era gun regulations that made it more difficult for people with mental illness to obtain firearms, as reported by NBC News in February. The law, finalized in December, added those who receive Social Security checks for mental illness or are considered unfit to handle their finances to the national background check database.

“Listening to @realDonaldTrump attempting to be sincere is painful,” American Horror Story actor Denis O’Hare tweeted. “We have no leader in this country. No one to inspire us. No one to comfort us. No one to govern.”

Trump, Scott, Ryan, and the rest of the Republicans jump to the pro-gun playbook and deflect to ‘mental health’ and ‘this is not the time’…so utterly sickening #Complicit #GunReformNow — Jeff Hendrick (@jeffhendrick) February 15, 2018

Dear Senate: Your moment of silence for the victims is as useless as your years of silence on sensible gun control. We could, as EVERY SINGLE CIVILIZED COUNTRY ON EARTH HAS DONE, stop this slaughter, if not for your cowardice. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 15, 2018

“When we compromise our values as to some, we shake the foundation as to all” —Chief Judge Gregory today, in striking down Trump’s travel ban. Words to live by. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) February 15, 2018

Come on US media, this is your moment. If you can't force through gun control laws after another Sandy Hook then when can you?

Pile the pressure on, give it the same obsessive attention you've given to Trump-bashing. Effect change & save lives – this is your duty to Americans. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2018

A year ago Trump signed an order revoking gun checks for the mentally ill. https://t.co/UecDcqGH2B — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 15, 2018

This is from October of last year. So Trump’s speech just now added profound insult to multiple fatal injuries. https://t.co/CL3QFi1bvF — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 15, 2018

“Our entire nation with one heavy heart is praying for the victims and their families,” Trump said. “To every parent, teacher, and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you — whatever you need, whatever we can do to ease your pain. We are all joined together as one American family and your suffering is our burden also. No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school. No parent should ever have to fear for their sons or daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning.”

Prior to his address, former-President Barack Obama joined the chorus advocating for gun control. “We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless,” Obama tweeted. “Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we’re doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change.”

We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless. Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we're doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 15, 2018

Trump said he plans to visit with “families and local officials” in Parkland “and to continue coordinating the federal response.”

“In these moments of heartache and darkness,” he added, “we hold onto God’s word in scripture. ‘I have heard your prayer and seen your tears. I will heal you.’ We trust in that promise and we hold fast to our fellow Americans and their time of sorrow.”

More Guns Do Not Stop More Crimes, Evidence Shows https://t.co/0FZtD5uOxR via @sciam — Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) February 15, 2018

But no one cares no one cares no one cares no one cares #FUCKYOURGUNS — Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) February 15, 2018

.@SpeakerRyan, there are any number of ways we could anticipate & prevent gun violence. There is no doubt in my mind that if legislation to expand background checks came to a vote, it would pass with bipartisan support. #EnoughIsEnough — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 15, 2018

If children are routinely murdered in their schools and nothing is done about it, you live in a shithole country. #ParklandSchoolShooting #SandyHook #StateofOurUnion #MassShooting — Mousa Kraish (@MousaKraish) February 15, 2018

2. Perhaps there is some way in which most of us can let go of the hostilities around the subject and realize almost all of us want Americans to be safer. So let's have a frank discussion about how to do that, instead of being enslaved by extremist points of view. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 15, 2018

4. First, we need to allow the CDC to examine gun violence. Honest inquiries into the subject have been SHUT DOWN by government for 22 years. We don't know how to decrease gun violence because we aren't allowed to study it (and, yes, this is due to the gun industry). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 15, 2018

6. And we need to reimpose Obama-era initiatives that made it harder for people with mental illnesses to buy guns – initiatives that Trump has undone. Just those three simple things – which aren't taking law-abiding citizens' guns away! – will make a difference. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 15, 2018

8. This leads all of us online to start to see the world in a skewed way, where everyone, whether on the right or left, is a maniac. But it's not real! Most of us can see nuance, and we can compromise, and we can even enjoy our differences. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 15, 2018

10. And, yes, I realize saying all of this on Twitter is strange and meta, but I do believe we can make social networking a better place and bring back some of its earliest signs of potential and possibility by side-lining the lunatics. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 15, 2018