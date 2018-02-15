Hear Joan Rivers explain her tireless work ethic in previously unaired interview

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Derek Lawrence
February 15, 2018 AT 10:19 PM EST

In an interview taped just one month before her death in 2014, Joan Rivers said she felt she had to work twice as hard because she wasn’t “the pretty blonde.”

Hosted by Scandal alum Dan Bucatinsky and Will & Grace co-creator Max Mutchnick, the 20-plus-minute, never-before-heard chat aired Thursday on SiriusXM’s EW Radio. The legendary comedian opened up on many topics, including her impressive work ethic.

“I was always going up for the part and not getting it,” Rivers said. “So I had to work twice as hard to get anywhere, because I wasn’t the pretty blonde … nor was I the very homely, wacko friend. So I think I always worked harder because you had to be noticed more.”

Listen to the clip above for more, including Rivers’ acting fantasy involving Meryl Streep.

