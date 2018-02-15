Twitter is heartbroken over Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's split

Twitter users are rushing to grab their tissues after hearing the news of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split.

The Friends alum and the Leftovers star announced their separation Thursday, after more than two years of marriage and seven years together. In a joint statement to the Associated Press, they said, “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The breakup has caused quite the stir on social media, with many fans expressing their sadness — often with the aid of Friends GIFs. “Is it asking too much to want to see #JenniferAniston happy?” one user asked, echoing a popular sentiment.

