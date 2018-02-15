Here's the last time Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux stepped out together

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation Thursday after more than two years of marriage, but it had been more than six months since the former couple had appeared in public together.

On July 26, the Friends alum and The Leftovers star attended the ceremony for Jason Bateman’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Aniston poked fun at her Horrible Bosses costar and also honored him with a heartfelt speech. “The part that I’m the luckiest that I get to witness is Jason Bateman the husband, the father, the fantastic friend and, as we lovingly call him, the grandfather,” she said at the time. “It’s like, ‘Is he young? Is he old? He looks 12, he acts 100!’ But even in his most restful state, he is one of the loveliest men to be around.”

Aniston and Theroux announced their split in a joint statement to the Associated Press on Thursday.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” they said. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The duo met in 2008 on the Hawaii set of Tropic Thunder but didn’t begin dating until 2011. They married in a surprise ceremony on Aug. 5, 2015. Read more about their relationship here.