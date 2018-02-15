Amy Schumer releases wedding photos, says she's not pregnant

Amy Schumer has officially tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer, and she has a few things to clear up.

The comedian shared photos of her and Fischer in their wedding attire on her Instagram with the caption, “Yup.”

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

She also shared a second post on Instagram clearing up rumors and addressing requests to send gifts. “2 things,” she wrote. “No I’m not pregnant. And no gifts but thank you for asking. Instead please consider donation to Everytown for Gun Safety. Thought of Mayce and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence.”

No gifts but consider a donation to @everytown A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:21am PST

Schumer has long been an outspoken proponent of gun control after a 2015 shooting at a screening of her film Trainwreck prompted her to speak out. Her references to Mayce and Jillian in her post were in tribute to the two women who lost their lives in the movie theater attack.

In 2015, Schumer brought satire to the gun control debate with a biting SNL sketch and joined her cousin New York Senator Chuck Schumer in backing legislation for stricter background checks and other gun control initiatives. Her latest call for contributions to gun safety initiatives comes just one day after a fatal school shooting in Parkland, Florida.