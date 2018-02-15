Surprise! Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer are married!

Surprise! Amy Schumer and her boyfriend Chris Fischer are married!

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, a source has confirmed to PEOPLE.

Schumer and Fischer exchanged vows in front of about 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade.

The announcement comes just days after the Trainwreck star and chef made their relationship social media official with a kissing photo on Instagram Sunday.

“Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!” the 36-year-old actress wrote alongside a romantic black-and-white picture of the pair sharing a smooch, which was presumably taken during taken during Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded birthday bash on Saturday.

Relationship rumors began swirling around Schumer and the chef and cookbook author after they were photographed together in November of last year, chatting over a dinner in New York City. Schumer’s rep declined to comment on whether their relationship was romantic at the time.

The pair were most recently spotted together in New York in January, as they arrived at NBC Studios to watch Saturday Night Live, which marked only the second time they had been seen in public together.

Fischer lives on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard, where he grew up and wrote the James Beard Award-winning Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. His restaurant Beach Plum was touted by Esquire magazine in 2013 as a favorite of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Schumer previously split from Ben Hanisch in May of last year. The two were together for over a year and met on a dating app around November 2015.