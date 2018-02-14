Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are expecting their first child

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are expanding their family.

The couple, who began dating in 2013 and wed in May 2017, announced their happy news on their respective social media pages Wednesday, each posting similar photos that showed them embracing and holding an ultrasound snap.

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!” Daley, 23, captioned his photo on Instagram.

“A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours,” wrote Black, 43, on Twitter.

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY! ❤️👨‍👨‍👦❤️ A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:44am PST

A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours. 👨‍👨‍👦❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ugN3Ho6y3 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) February 14, 2018

Their happy news comes after Black, who won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Milk in 2009, and Daley, a 2012 and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist diver, told Out about their desire to have children while recounting the earlier days of their relationship.

“We were so busy making all these plans – we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday,” Black told the magazine in a joint interview with Daley for a 2016 cover story. “I draw, so I was sketching little plans for houses on cliffs overlooking oceans, while Tom watched over my shoulder – it was a very grown-up version of playing house.”

“Marriage is the foundation to all of these other big plans we have. So we knew we were going to get engaged — it was just a matter of when, and who does it,” he added.

Daley and Black announced their engagement in the Births, Deaths and Marriages column of London newspaper The Times in October 2015.

They tied the knot at Bovey Castle in Devon, England, about 30 miles outside of Daley’s hometown of Plymouth inside the same county.

The newlyweds, who have resided in London together since 2014, told Out that it was “love at first sight” between them.

Daley came out as bisexual in a YouTube video in late 2013, announcing he was in a relationship with a man (Black).

“Come spring this year, my life changed massively when I met someone and it made me feel so happy, so safe … That someone is a guy,” he said in the video.