Sarah Jessica Parker says there's 'no fight' between her and Kim Cattrall

In this week’s cover story, Sarah Jessica Parker opens up to PEOPLE’s Editor in Chief Jess Cagle about a range of topics: current projects including HBO’s Divorce and her new kids’ line for The Gap, as well as marriage, motherhood, and four decades of fame.

She also addresses the controversy over Sex and the City Last year after the plug was pulled on a third film, Kim Cattrall told Piers Morgan that she felt she’d had a “toxic relationship” with Parker and her costars. But Parker says there is no feud.

People

“I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening],” Parker says in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me. We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”

Warner Bros

Recently, Parker expressed private and public condolences after Cattrall’s brother Chris went missing and was found dead. But less than 24 hours after this interview, Cattrall blasted Parker on Instagram, accusing her of “exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Parker is not responding, though a source close to her makes clear that “when Kim’s brother went missing, Sarah called and texted Kim privately offering her support. When asked about her brother’s passing on a red carpet, Sarah conveyed again her condolences and love.”