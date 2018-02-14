Jennifer Garner sends Girl Scout cookies to her Instagram followers

Jennifer Garner is probably the Girl Scouts’ most famous troop leader, and she clearly takes the job seriously.

The actress recently shared a peek into the life of a troop leader on Instagram with a photo of herself standing outside a grocery store, holding a “cookie sale” sign. Later, she posted a message to followers on her Instagram story: “While my Girl Scout and Brownie have to sell their own cookies, I did buy a limited number of boxes from them to share with you guys,” she said. “So if you truly have no Girl Scout in your life, please send me your order and your address and I will try to hook you up.”

It turns out Garner kept her promise: on Tuesday, she packed up boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Samoas for fans who placed orders and sent them off with handwritten notes. She shared the process on her Instagram story with the caption “Signed, sealed, delivered, and coming your way! #OnMyHonor.”

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Garner has long been a dedicated Girl Scout mom for daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9. She talked about her passion for cookie-selling during a 2016 appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael: “I’m the one telling the girls, you know, ‘Try to talk about the gluten-free because they’re a dollar more.’ Let’s have an upsell!”