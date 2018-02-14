Celebrities react to fatal school shooting in Parkland, Florida

At least 17 are dead, several others injured, after a shooting at a Florida school where a former student, who has since been taken into custody, opened fire Wednesday at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

President Donald Trump has since sent his “prayers and condolences” to the families of the victims, while celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Reese Witherspoon, Stephen King, Kim Kardashian West, and Ellen DeGeneres shared their thoughts on social media.

“No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country,” tweeted DeGeneres. “My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.”

No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018

We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won't do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 15, 2018

Heartbroken over the news of another school shooting. This is the 18th in 45 days of 2018. Students & teachers shouldn't have to fear for their safety. We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence. My heart is w/ the people in Parkland, FL. Enough is enough. — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 15, 2018

Prayers without accordant action are silent lies told to oneself, heard by no God, amounting to nothing. Action is the language of truth, the prayers of the Saints. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 14, 2018

We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 14, 2018

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Sir, we need more than prayers and condolences. We need rational gun legislation https://t.co/LQjTRh3VgZ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 14, 2018

Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning… there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger. This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 14, 2018

Just heard the tragic news about Florida. My heart breaks for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Keeping the victims and their families in my thoughts 💛 #PrayForParkland pic.twitter.com/pNZRuBVo2T — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 15, 2018

Three of the 10 worst mass shootings in American history have happened in your 1st year, Mr President @realDonaldTrump.

What are you going to do about it? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2018

My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

Broward school shooting–There will be prayers from Blabbermouth Don, Pence the Grinch, and their rightwing cohorts. There will be no call for any sort of sane gun regs. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2018

Our hearts are shattered by the terrible news about Parkland… love you so so much Florida ❤️ — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) February 14, 2018

If people can blame drug dealers for the drug problem then we can blame the @NRA for the mass shooting problem. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 14, 2018

When

Will

The @GOP

Stop

Being

OWNED

By

The @NRA

And

FINALLY

Do

ANYTHING

About #GunControl? Never. Their thoughts and prayers mean nothing. We must replace them all. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 14, 2018

I hate guns. I hate people’s defense of guns. I hate the NRA. I hate watching kids filing out of another school, terrified. I hate that their friends are dead. I hate that it will happen again soon. And I hate that nothing will be done. What a fucking mess #Broward #guncontrol — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) February 14, 2018

As we send our thoughts & prayers to the people of Parkland, Florida how about we, the people & govt of America, actually DO something abt gun violence. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) February 15, 2018

My heart deeply hurts for the children and their families in South Florida that are going through a living hell. These senseless acts have to stop. Enough! — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 14, 2018

The NRA is a terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/kPekxqiJHv — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 14, 2018

Today is the day that inevitably comes when your prayers don't do anything to prevent it, but your vote might. https://t.co/1HBkioPDcA — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 14, 2018

April 16, 2007, was the worst day of my life—when 32 people were shot and killed at Virginia Tech. Nearly 11 years later, there are far too many "worst days" in America. The people of Parkland, Florida, are facing one of them today. I am heartbroken and grieve with them. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 14, 2018

Another school shooting. Sad. Prayers to the families #ParklandShooting — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 14, 2018

Prayers to everyone in Parkland Florida 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 14, 2018

Not time to talk about #GunControl but let's get all the undocumented Chemistry professors out of here NOW! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 14, 2018