Celebrities react to fatal school shooting in Parkland, Florida

At least 17 are dead, several others injured, after a shooting at a Florida school where a former student, who has since been taken into custody, opened fire Wednesday at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
President Donald Trump has since sent his “prayers and condolences” to the families of the victims, while celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Reese Witherspoon, Stephen King, Kim Kardashian West, and Ellen DeGeneres shared their thoughts on social media.
“No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country,” tweeted DeGeneres. “My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.”
