Bristol Palin splits from husband Dakota Meyer less than two years after marrying

Bristol Palin and husband Dakota Meyer have split, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple married in June 2016 and have two young daughters together, Atlee Bay, 9 months, and Sailor Grace, 2. Palin, the daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, also has a son, Tripp, 9, from a previous relationship.

Sources close to the pair say they’re no longer living together. There’s no sign that the couple has filed for divorce.

Meyer and Palin no longer follow each other on Instagram. In posts from recent weeks, Meyer, 29, and Palin, 27, are not wearing their wedding rings.

Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient, posted a photo of himself with Palin and their daughters on Jan. 7, captioning it, “What matters.”

Palin and Meyer have already had their share of relationship problems.

After announcing their engagement in March 2015, they called off their nuptials just days before they were due to wed in May 2015.

After reuniting and tying the knot, they told Entertainment Tonight in 2016: “Life is full of ups and downs but in the end, you’ll end up where you’re supposed to be. We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!”

“Hard work and God’s grace are the foundation of our new life together,” the couple added. “With the love and support of our family, we know we can get through anything.”

