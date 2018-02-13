Arielle Kebbel is 'so grateful' her sister has been found 2 weeks after going missing

Arielle Kebbel’s sister Julia and her dog have been found two weeks after they went missing.

“My sis & her dog Cindy have been found!” wrote Kebbel, 32. “We R asking 4 privacy at this time but my family & I are so grateful 2 everyone 4 all of the love & support. Thank you 2 the LAPD, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue & to every single person that helped bring Julia home.”

The UnReal and Fifty Shades Freed actress went public with her sister’s disappearance Feb. 3, asking fans for help finding Julia and her pet.

My sis & her dog Cindy,have been found!We R asking 4 privacy at this time but my family & I are so grateful 2 everyone 4 all of the love & support. Thank you 2 the LAPD, KlaasKIDS, SERT Ministries and Anonymity Rescue & to every single person that helped bring Julia home. 💖🙏✨ pic.twitter.com/rU10kRKESO — Arielle Kebbel (@ArielleKebbel) February 13, 2018

Julia had last been seen walking her chocolate Labrador retriever Cindy around 11 p.m. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake on Jan. 31. The 36-year-old is 5’3”, weighs about 105 lbs., and has fair skin and bleach-blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both forearms: a lock and a key on one arm and a blue rising Phoenix on the other.

“We are so grateful and touched by the incredible support we have received from everyone,” Kebbel said in a statement Feb. 5. “We are hopeful that she is safe and will not stop looking until she is back home with us.”