Matthew McConaughey takes out full-page newspaper ad for Nick Foles

Khadrice Rollins
February 12, 2018 AT 08:39 AM EST
Nick Foles surprised many when he led the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Foles was named Super Bowl MVP for his effort, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns and catching another touchdown.

A lot of people came out to congratulate Foles for stepping up in the biggest moments of the season after being a backup for almost the entire year, including fellow Austin, Texas native, Matthew McConaughey.

The award-winning actor took out a full-page ad in the Austin American-Statesman to let acknowledge Foles for his accomplishment.

“From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles. just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey.”

It feels safe to assume that Foles will “just keep livin” as he celebrates this offseason.

