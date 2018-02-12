SiriusXM’s EW Radio brings you one of Joan Rivers' final, never before heard interviews

Who doesn’t miss hearing the unfiltered, vivacious, and often vicious opinions of Joan Rivers? Luckily, SiriusXM’s EW Radio has one more interview with the sharp-tongued, legendary comedian that was taped just one month before her death in 2014, but was never aired… until now!

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor Dan Bucatinsky and Will & Grace co-creator Max Mutchnick, the 20-plus-minute, never-before-heard interview delves into everything in Rivers’ illustrious life, from plastic surgery (“If it makes you feel good, absolutely!”) and hypocrisy (“Truth is not told often enough and that really is what my whole life has been about”) to skipping temple on Yom Kippur and learning her sense of fashion from her mother.

“I knew my mother was so determined that something as mundane as dying wouldn’t shut her up, Rivers’ daughter, Melissa Rivers, says of the interview. “If she tells me to stand up straight and brush my hair, I’m going to scream.”

“Our whole approach [to the interview] was for it just to be a conversation where we just get to ask anything,” Bucatinsky told EW. “I don’t think that either of us imagined that we’d be on the phone for so long and that’d she’d be so warm, forthcoming, and genuine as she was.”

Rivers passed away just a few weeks later and Bucatinsky knew at some point, people had to have the opportunity to hear her converse so honestly. “I really hope that it just reminds people of this unbelievable, irrepressible spirit that she had and a generosity and thirst for work; she really was an artist,” he says. “This is a great opportunity to recall her at her best.”

In addition to the exclusive interview, Thursday’s one-hour special also includes a conversation between PEOPLE and EW creative director Jess Cagle and the two hosts offering even more insight into the life and times of their friend and hero.

Entertainment Weekly Radio’s special with Joan Rivers will air on Thursday, February 15 at 6 p.m. ET on channel 105, on satellite radios, and on the SiriusXM app. The interview special will also air on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (ch. 102), SiriusXM’s Stars (ch.109), and Comedy Greats (ch. 94).