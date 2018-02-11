Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wedding details: You'll need to set an alarm

It’s going to be another fairy-tale royal wedding when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on May 19.

The newlyweds will ride in a horse-carriage through the streets of Windsor after exchanging their vows at St. George’s Chapel, palace officials confirmed on Sunday. At the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the carriage ride through London was one of the day’s most romantic highlights.

Also on Sunday, the palace shared exactly when royals fans will need to set their alarms for the big day. The service will begin at 12 p.m. U.K. time, or 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST. The carriage procession will depart an hour later, at 8 a.m. EST/5 a.m. PST.

With fewer than 100 days until the couple say “I do,” officials shared a new round of details, including confirmation that the couple will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby. He will conduct the marriage ceremony, but the full service at the chapel will be led by The Rt Revd. David Conner, the Dean of Windsor.

After the wedding, the couple will parade through the streets — leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill and preceding along the High Street through Windsor Town before returning to the castle along the Long Walk.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” said the statement from Kensington Palace.

The palace will not say whether invitations have already sent or comment on the number of people who will be expected at St. George’s Chapel on the big day. (It can hold around 800 guests.) Those who land one of the golden tickets will be invited to a reception at St. George’s Hall, one of the luxurious state rooms inside the castle. The couple will then join the reception after returning from the carriage procession.

After a break in the late afternoon, there will be a private evening reception given by Harry’s father, Prince Charles. No word yet on whether that reception will be held inside the state apartments or at another venue within the Windsor estate, such as Frogmore House – where the couple’s romantic engagement photos were taken.