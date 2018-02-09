Andrew Garfield on his sexuality: 'I have an openness to any impulses that may arise'

Andrew Garfield isn’t drawing a line on any life experiences.

For the most recent OUT Magazine cover story, the actor opens up about playing a gay man in the play Angels of America — and how he hasn’t necessarily closed the door on ever being sexually attracted to a man.

“Up until this point, I’ve only been sexually attracted to women,” Garfield says. “My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge. I think most people — we’re intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are. I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass — I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time.”

He continues, “But, if I were to identify, I would identify as heterosexual, and being someone who identifies that way, and who’s taking on this seminal role, my scariest thought was, ‘Am I allowed to do this?’”

In the play, The Amazing Spider-Man star plays Prior Walter, a gay man battling the reality of AIDS during the height of the 1980s crisis that killed hundreds of thousands in the gay community. The actor sparked backlash from the LGBT community in July 2017 when he was starring in the London production of the play and stated that he was a“gay man right now, just without the physical act.”

Helen Maybanks

Garfield later said his comments were “twisted” and “taken out of context,” clarifying that he was referring to how he was immersed in gay culture while preparing for the role.

“I think part of what I was trying to say was about inclusion, and about that openness to my impulses,” he said.

Angels in America opens on Broadway March 25.