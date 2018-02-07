Kylie Jenner tops Beyoncé for most-liked Instagram photo ever

The numbers are in, and it turns out there’s nothing the social media world loves more than an adorable baby.

Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement has officially become the most-liked post on Instagram, surpassing the most-liked photo of 2017, the announcement of Beyoncé’s pregnancy with her twins.

Jenner, usually an active social media user, kept uncharacteristically quiet online during her pregnancy, sending fans into a frenzy of speculation. On Feb. 4, she finally confirmed on Instagram that she’d given birth to a baby girl, the first child for her and boyfriend Travis Scott. She wrote in the post, “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Jenner waited a few days to share her daughter’s name (Stormi Webster), but the reveal seems to have been worth the wait. The sweet Instagram snap — showing the tot’s fingers curled around Jenner’s thumb — had nearly 14 million likes just 21 hours after it was posted.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Jenner’s post topples previous record-holder Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s lush pregnancy photo shoot, which garnered more than 11 million likes in 2017. That post reads, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”