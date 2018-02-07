'Cruel' Kate Beckinsale sends Sarah Silverman hilarious M&Ms after Michael Sheen breakup

Good friends provide a shoulder to cry on after a breakup — except if you’re Kate Beckinsale and the new single lady is Sarah Silverman.

Two days after Silverman announced her split from Michael Sheen, the comedian shared an Instagram highlighting a breakup gift from Beckinsale, who herself previously dated Sheen for eight years until 2003: custom M&Ms showing Silverman kissing Sheen on the cheek.

“Been ending every night with a microwaved bowl of personalized m&ms given to me by the very thoughtful and very cruel @katebeckinsale to remind me that I’m alone in this world,” Silverman wrote in the caption on Wednesday. “So very alone. THANKS, KATE. (Seriously they are so good esp melted which is why the microwave).”

Silverman, 47, announced her split from the Master of Sex actor, 49, on Monday, tweeting, “The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not ‘over Christmas’ – like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?'”

The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not “over Christmas” – like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, “How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?” — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 5, 2018

Beckinsale was supportive of the relationship between her ex and her pal. “We get on really well,” Beckinsale said of Silverman in an interview on The Talk in 2016. “I mean, I love Sarah. I’d love her if she didn’t have anything to do with Michael. I’m just glad Michael found her. I think, especially actors for some reason, they think you’re throwing shoes at each other and plotting each other’s death — we’re not. She’s lovely.”

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June, Silverman told her ex Kimmel that Sheen was her “on-again, off-again lover” and that he relocated from Los Angeles to his native U.K. after his daughter Lily was accepted to college.

“So he’s there a lot, and then we just long for each other and we see each other and we love each other,” said Silverman, who noted that Sheen wanted to be “politically” active in the U.K.