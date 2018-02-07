Alec Baldwin recovering 'well' after hip replacement surgery

Alec Baldwin is recovering nicely after undergoing hip replacement surgery on Wednesday, wife Hilaria Baldwin wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Thank you for your kind wishes,” she wrote. “I know many of you are anxious to hear how he is doing. We have been here since very early…All went well in surgery and I am with him in recovery. [Love] to all #wegotthis2018.”

Hilaria had revealed hours prior that Baldwin, 59, was preparing for the surgery.

“It’s been a day…jury duty, crabby kids, vet, meetings, pancakes that went oh so wrong…but I’m ending it with an amazing experience watching Alec interview Michael Wolff for #heresthething,” she wrote on Tuesday, “…and now we rest because tomorrow morning we are in the hospital bright and early for his hip to be replaced. Think good thoughts for us. We are gonna eat lightly, relax, and take deep breaths.”

Days before the procedure, Baldwin appeared on Saturday Night Live, where he reprised his Emmy-winning Donald Trump impersonation for the episode hosted by Natalie Portman.

He’s also set to reprise his Will & Grace role for the current revival.