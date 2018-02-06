Haley Joel Osment had a public verbal scuffle at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday.

The actor, 29, got upset at the American Airlines gate after he missed his flight, according to multiple reports. A rep for Osment did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Police received a call about an “unruly passenger” but when authorities arrived on the scene Osment was not found, a McCarran Airport spokesperson confirmed to E! News on Monday.

An hour after authorities responded to the call, Osment reportedly returned to the scene, this time making verbal threats. When police returned for the second time, Osment was nowhere in sight.

“A passenger on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 4, missed their flight at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. As a courtesy, they were placed on standby for another flight this morning from Las Vegas,” a rep for American Airlines told PEOPLE on Monday about the sold-out flights out of McCarran.

“Due to the passenger’s behavior toward our team members this morning, law enforcement was summoned to the gate. The passenger was upset we would not confirm him on a flight, after he missed his flight the previous evening,” the statement concluded.