Ansel Elgort posed for a calendar to raise money when he was in high school

There’s a pretty hefty middle section in the Venn diagram of Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet: They’re both heartthrobs who starred in Oscar-nominated movies; they both have MC alter egos (DJ Ansolo, and Lil’ Timmy Tim, respectively); and they both attended the prestigious LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City at the same time.

MTV asked the actors who had been more popular in high school, and each said the other, but Chalamet brought evidence to back up his claim: “Ansel had a calendar with him in it!”

Hold up! I did not make the calendar myself! The calendar and shoot was organized by student council! To raise money! I’d pay 💰 to see a Timmy calendar tho 😏 — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) January 9, 2018

It’s true: Ansel Elgort was so popular in high school that the student council organized a calendar of him, in assorted seasonal attire, to raise money for the school. If you weren’t a LaGuardia student or parent half a decade ago, fear not, because even though the calendars are no longer available, photographs are forever.

The calendar was shot by Elgort’s older sister, professional photographer Sophie Elgort (check out her Instagram), who was able to capture the leading actor in roles as varied as “thoughtful pilgrim” and “introspective angel with good abs.” We’re guessing the leprechaun one with a pointed toe that would make Elgort’s ballerina girlfriend Violetta Komyshan proud.

Who do we talk to about getting this reprinted, because we’re pretty sure these would sell out immediately.

