The Philadelphia Eagles soared off with their first Super Bowl victory Sunday night against the New England Patriots, winning the hearts of scores of celebrities in the process.

“My house… is so happy,” Chrissy Teigen tweeted at the end of the game. “Everyone is now apparently THE BIGGEST Eagles fan. I, I don’t care. So please don’t yell at me thank you.”

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan also honored his hometown team’s victory, tweeting a video of fellow fans celebrating in the stands at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

While most celebrities championed the Eagles’ win, writer Roxane Gay instead reveled in the Patriots’ loss.

“Couldn’t be more pleased to see the Patriots lose!” she wrote on Twitter. “Fly Eagles! Flyyyyyyyy.”

Read on for more celebrity reactions — including Will Smith, Sylvester Stallone, LeBron James, Chelsea Clinton, Stephen King, and more — to the Eagles’ big win.

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

YO, EAGLES YA DID IT !!!!! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:07pm PST

Hello….My name is DJ Jazzy Jeff…and I'm West Phliladelphia…Born and Raised!!! Congratulations to the @Eagles… Proud to be from Philly!!! #Eagles — The Magnificent… (@djjazzyjeff215) February 5, 2018

Eagles!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 5, 2018

Hold What A Min, Y’all thought I was finish! #FreeMeek, Congrats @Eagles and the whole city of Philadelphia on their 1st one in franchise history. I know the feeling first hand. S/O my dog @LG_Blount(BacktoBack chips) — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 5, 2018

All props to the Philadelphia Eagles, who played one hell of a game. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 5, 2018

.@Eagles are @SuperBowl Champions for the first time ever! Best fans ever. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 5, 2018

What a game! Congrats to the EAGLES!!! — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 5, 2018

What a game! Wow! Both amazing teams. Congrats Eagles. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 5, 2018

Fly EAGLES fly!!!! 🦅 ❤️ — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) February 5, 2018

Eagles came at Brady like he was Santa. #SuperBowl — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 5, 2018

Congrats to the Philadelphia Eagles! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/1fggdOW6wT — PEANUTS (@Snoopy) February 5, 2018

Congratulations to the Eagles. Nick Foles told me last week that he felt the Lord had him in Philadelphia for a special moment and he played like it tonight. pic.twitter.com/BgYvucnK6Q — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 5, 2018

The best team always wins. Congrats to #Philly. Today, and this year, your @Eagles are the best team. ps- See you next year. — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 5, 2018

Hard to explain if you’re not from Philly. They joy. The joy. THE JOY. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GWoL2GF7Rm — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 5, 2018

Congratulations, Eagles!!!!!!!!!! QB Nick Foles, Christian! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 5, 2018

Congratulations Philadelphia Eagles and the town of Philly! Wish the Pats won but you deserve the victory! 🦅 🏈 — Jordan Knight (@jordanknight) February 5, 2018

Man let's hope there isn't a flu going around on the Eagles team. That trophy is gettin a lot of kisses! — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) February 5, 2018

Wow! What a phenomenal game. Congrats to the Eagles on their first Super Bowl win! Well played. 👏🏼♥️🏈 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 5, 2018

The City of Philadelphia congratulates the @Eagles on their Super Bowl win! Details about a parade will be released tomorrow. #FlyEaglesFly #FlyPhillyFly pic.twitter.com/aWfLYA4TKl — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) February 5, 2018

Fact. The minute I learned Barry had the flu and had to stay home from going to the Super Bowl I knew the @Eagles would win so he could spend the next 50 years complaining that he missed the greatest game of his life. And here we are! #FlyEagleFly https://t.co/8zrAMcptDl — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) February 5, 2018

Oh my God. Not one lightpost will escape unscathed in Philadelphia tonight. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 5, 2018