The Philadelphia Eagles soared off with their first Super Bowl victory Sunday night against the New England Patriots, winning the hearts of scores of celebrities in the process.
“My house… is so happy,” Chrissy Teigen tweeted at the end of the game. “Everyone is now apparently THE BIGGEST Eagles fan. I, I don’t care. So please don’t yell at me thank you.”
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan also honored his hometown team’s victory, tweeting a video of fellow fans celebrating in the stands at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium.
While most celebrities championed the Eagles’ win, writer Roxane Gay instead reveled in the Patriots’ loss.
“Couldn’t be more pleased to see the Patriots lose!” she wrote on Twitter. “Fly Eagles! Flyyyyyyyy.”
Read on for more celebrity reactions — including Will Smith, Sylvester Stallone, LeBron James, Chelsea Clinton, Stephen King, and more — to the Eagles’ big win.
