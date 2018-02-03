UnREAL star Arielle Kebbel asks for help finding her missing sister, Julia

Kara Warner
February 03, 2018 AT 03:43 PM EST
Actress Arielle Kebbel is asking fans to help find her sister Julia Kebbel, who has been missing since Jan. 31 — the same day a fire broke out in her apartment.

The 32-year-old star, whose credits include unREALBallers, and the upcoming film Fifty Shades Freedissued a plea to help with the search on Instagram Saturday in the caption to a gallery that included a series of photos of Julia and her chocolate lab, Cindy.

Julia and Cindy were last seen together in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Arielle said.

🚨 ALERT 🚨 My SiSTER JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. She was last seen in silver lake, walking her chocolate lab, Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18 She is 5’3 . Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol w/ a key and the words promise on one fore arm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other. Pls scroll through pictures to see details. Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, pls let us know. Julia’s Instagram and Twitter is @jkebbz pls go there to see more pictures of her. If you have seen her or know anything about her, pls DM me, contact the police or pls call Dennis at 407-739-8991 . Pls share this info with anyone and everyone.

A post shared by Arielle Kebbel (@ariellekebbel) on

In her post, Arielle described Julia.

“She is 5’3″. Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol with a key and the words promise on one forearm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other,” Arielle wrote, asking fans to scroll through pictures to see details.

The dog, named Cindy Crawford, is chipped. “If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, please let us know,” Arielle wrote.

Arielle also listed to Julia’s Instagram and Twitter  accounts so fans can see more photos of her.

“If you have seen her or know anything about her, please DM me, contact the police or please call Dennis at 407-739-8991,” Arielle wrote. “Please share this info with anyone and everyone.”

