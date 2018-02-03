UnREAL star Arielle Kebbel asks for help finding her missing sister, Julia

Actress Arielle Kebbel is asking fans to help find her sister Julia Kebbel, who has been missing since Jan. 31 — the same day a fire broke out in her apartment.

The 32-year-old star, whose credits include unREAL, Ballers, and the upcoming film Fifty Shades Freed, issued a plea to help with the search on Instagram Saturday in the caption to a gallery that included a series of photos of Julia and her chocolate lab, Cindy.

Julia and Cindy were last seen together in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Arielle said.

In her post, Arielle described Julia.

“She is 5’3″. Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol with a key and the words promise on one forearm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other,” Arielle wrote, asking fans to scroll through pictures to see details.

The dog, named Cindy Crawford, is chipped. “If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, please let us know,” Arielle wrote.

Arielle also listed to Julia’s Instagram and Twitter accounts so fans can see more photos of her.

“If you have seen her or know anything about her, please DM me, contact the police or please call Dennis at 407-739-8991,” Arielle wrote. “Please share this info with anyone and everyone.”