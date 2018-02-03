John Stamos marries Caitlin McHugh, but $165,000 worth of jewelry is stolen before the wedding

John Stamos is officially a married man, getting his Disney-worthy happy ending with Caitlin McHugh

The Fuller House star and his fiancée, a 31-year-old model and actress — who is pregnant with their first child — tied the knot on Saturday at a church in Studio City, California, a source tells PEOPLE. The reception was held at Stamos’ home in Beverly Hills.

However, the couple’s wedding weekend didn’t exactly go off as planned. The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that McHugh’s hotel room at the Beverly Hills Hotel was burglarized on Friday evening and the unknown thief made off with an estimated $165,000 worth of jewelry. Neither McHugh nor Stamos was in the room at the time and the incident remains under investigation.

After almost two years of dating, Stamos, 54, proposed Oct. 22, 2017, at Disneyland, one of McHugh’s favorite places. (McHugh is an active Disneybounder, a superfan who dresses up in character at the amusement park.)

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos told PEOPLE exclusively in December. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

Before popping the question, Stamos screened a short film that he made of romantic moments from animated Pixar and Disney films, ending the display with The Little Mermaid — which encouraged him to “just ask the girl.”

“She loves Disneyland and [at the park], I got on my knee and asked her,” Stamos said. “I pulled the ring out. I don’t know how she did it, but she went to hug me and slipped her finger right in it. When the park closed, we ran around the park in our Disney onesies.”

The pair first met while filming an episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2011, but it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

“I played a guy who was so egotistical that he thought he should spread his progeny, so he had like 60 kids or something. He was poking holes in condoms and stuff. And Caitlin, ironically, was one of the girls that I was trying to fool and have a baby with,” Stamos explained. “That was a long time ago. She was in another relationship. And we just met back up again. Her roommate was on an episode of Fuller House, and so she was in the audience. I walked in, I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?’ She was like, ‘No…’ That’s why I love her. She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t thought of you twice.’”

Stamos said he has grown since his previous marriage to actress Rebecca Romijn, whom he wed in 1998 and divorced in 2005. “I was young. My values weren’t set properly,” he explained. “I’ve kicked and screamed going into adulthood.”

Still, Stamos held out hope that he’d get married again and start a family.

“I knew the right person would come along, especially, if I prayed and hoped,” he said. “And I know my parents are up there watching, so I think they delivered an angel to me.” (Stamos’ father William and mother Loretta died in 2001 and 2014, respectively.)

With the wedding now behind them, the newlyweds will gear up for their next major role — as parents. Stamos said that he and McHugh “talked about” having a baby in the past, and then everything just fell into place.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’” Stamos said.

McHugh suggested, “‘Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]’ and I said, ‘Why?’” Stamos recalled, revealing she jokingly responded, “Because you’re old.”

The couple are overjoyed to be adding to their family — though they’re keeping mum on the baby’s sex for now — with Stamos admitting that he “always wanted to be a dad” but wasn’t sure it was in the cards until now.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos said, joking, “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

McHugh described her new husband as “the biggest, most loving and generous heart of anyone I know.”

“I greatly admire his originality, creativity, ambition, work ethic and humor — all qualities I’m sure he’ll pass down to his child,” McHugh said. “He’s always been wonderful with kids, and I’m sure he will be an amazing father.”