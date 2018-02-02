Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife Vanessa welcome son Francisco

Lin-Manuel Miranda is onto Act II of fatherhood!

The Broadway composer and his wife Vanessa Nadal are the proud new parents of a baby boy named Francisco Miranda, he announced on Twitter Friday.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Nadal and their newborn son, Miranda wrote a creative caption that both announced their second child’s arrival and reflected his career path:

“Int. Hospital Room. Night.

[The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.]

Intermission.”

Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission. (📸 by @jmessinaphoto) pic.twitter.com/AMpXbvYVTx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 2, 2018

Miranda confirmed his second child on the way — who joins big brother Sebastian, 3 — in December, replying to a tweet asking if Nadal was pregnant after seeing red carpet photos of the couple in attendance at the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

“Oh hell yeah,” retorted the 38-year-old to the tweet that read, “is v..?”

Oh hell yeah. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 3, 2017

The Broadway superstar recently documented his first trip with Sebastian to see Hamilton, sharing the toddler’s review of the hit musical on Twitter.

Concluded Miranda, “In summary, he liked it. His favorite part? ‘The scary parts.’ (Yorktown) But also ‘the kissing and fighting and singing.’ Thank you.”

“We will try act two when he’s a little older,” he added.