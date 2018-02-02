Find out your pop culture horoscope for February

Welcome to romantic February — and Aquarius season! We bid farewell to January with a super blue blood moon at the end of the month, and now it’s time to channel the unconventional, unpredictable water bearer and embrace all the changes brought about by that celestial event. Now read on to find out how you’ll entertain yourself this month, all you beautiful weirdos!

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

Feeling rambunctious after the solemnity of Capricorn season, darling ram? This month, you’ll kick the energy back up a notch — as you are wont to do — with Game Night (Feb. 23), in which a goofy murder-mystery game night turns into a (still kind of goofy) real murder-mystery investigation. It’ll be wacky! It’ll be wild! It’ll be the perfect distraction as you patiently (or, like, kind of patiently) count down the weeks to your own birthday! Less than two months to go, Aries. You can make it!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

The story behind I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (Feb. 27) is enough to break your great big bullish heart: Michelle McNamara was working on the book when she died suddenly in 2016. Following the unexpected loss, her widower Patton Oswalt worked with her publisher to piece McNamara’s writing together and finish the book, a true-crime examination of the cold case of a serial killer she dubbed the “Golden State Killer.” Such steadfast devotion (even from an Aquarius!) is something you can understand, gentle Taurus — and that’s not to mention the gripping tale itself.

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

As a thoughtful and curious air sign, you might say that you, Gemini, are constantly looking forward and moving upward. Appropriately, then, this month you’ll be obsessed with Always Ascending (Feb. 9), the fifth studio album from Franz Ferdinand (a band named after a long-dead Sagittarius, which only seems right) — and the first since founding member Nick McCarthy left the group and was replaced by Julian Corrie and Dino Bardot. It’s almost like a whole new band, with a whole new cocktail of personalities — good thing you happen to have a bit of a taste for that.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

Alan Ball, iconic Taurus king of premium cable, returns to HBO this month, tender crab, so hopefully you can finally stop mooning about Six Feet Under (though we acknowledge that it is perhaps unfair to ever ask you to refrain entirely from mooning about something) now that he’s back with another unconventional-family drama. Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter star in Here and Now (Feb. 11) as a progressive couple with adopted children from all over the world, navigating the fraught social and political culture of contemporary America. It’s the only show that might possibly be even more fixated on empathy than you are, sweetest Cancer. Enjoy.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Your ruling celestial body, the sun, would never burn you, majestic Leo — but that doesn’t mean you’ll be immune to Sunburn (Feb. 20) this month. For your half-birthday-season (we would never forget your half-birthday!) you’ll bask in the glow of Laura Lippman’s sexy modern noir, which follows a couple whose intense affair drags them both into a dark web of secrets, lies, betrayal, danger, and murder.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Take a break from your own self-criticism and watch a whole new flock of overly self-aware neurotics pick at each other this month, Virgo. (You deserve it!) Emily Browning stars as a foreign exchange student who upends the lives of two families when she comes to New York for a summer in Golden Exits (Feb. 9), the latest film from Alex Ross Perry — a filmmaker so deliberate and articulate that you will be shocked to learn he is a Cancer, and not, in fact, one of your own. Oh well. I guess nobody’s perfect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

No, believe it or not, The House of Impossible Beauties is not the story of a bunch of Libras giving each other makeovers in an Airbnb over a long weekend. Joseph Cassara’s novel is about the next-most glamorous thing, though: the Harlem ball scene in the ‘80s. Inspired by the House of Xtravaganza, made famous in the iconic documentary Paris Is Burning, Cassara’s vivid debut is as tragic as it is gorgeous. Oh Libra, you’ll just adore it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Sometimes you have to make your own luck. You know that, Scorpio, and what’s more, you actually do it. So this month, you’ll get genuine satisfaction out of watching three determined women take matters into their own hands on Good Girls (Feb. 26). Not that we mean to suggest that you would actually endorse their decision to rob a grocery store! But what’s life without a little risk?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

It doesn’t even matter than there’s no archery event in the Winter Olympics (Feb. 9) — you, Sagittarius, will still be in your element for the biennial cold-weather contest. Not even the freezing landscapes playing host to the events will be able to cool your enthusiasm for the Games, which will fill your dreams with gold-medal glory and ignite your competitive spirit to burn brighter than the Olympic torch. You may spend cold February sitting on your living room couch, wild archer, but your heart will be in PyeongChang.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Of course, only now that your birthday is over, you get an invitation to The Party (Feb. 16). Isn’t that always how it goes? Don’t be dismal, though, Capricorn. Sally Potter’s dark comedy about a celebration gone awry (rare be the celebration that doesn’t, am I right, Cap?), shot in perfectly practical black and white, will charm you with its acerbic wit and sharp observations. And as if the merits of the film’s actual content weren’t enough, The Party deserves your prompt RSVP for its brisk 71-minute runtime alone. Because “when in Aquarius season…” is hardly a compelling argument to turn you into a time-waster.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Justin Timberlake, ever the contrarian Aquarian, first suggested that his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods (Feb. 2), would be a countrified affair thoroughly unlike anything we’d ever heard from him — and then delivered something thoroughly unlike what we all thought he’d initially promised. Whether out of appreciation for this small act of musical defiance or just to support a fellow water bearer in this, your birthday season, you — darling unpredictable Aquarius! — will be all about Man of the Woods all month long, and play it very loudly. Haters gonna say it’s fake? So real.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Oh, Pisces! It’s almost your birthday, and everyone’s celebrating love. Isn’t February just wonderful? Get in the spirit of the most romantic month of the year with Matt Haig’s How to Stop Time (Feb. 6), which will do double duty in engaging both your big heart and your wild imagination (and the forthcoming film adaptation of which sweet Cancer Benedict Cumberbatch is already attached to star in). The novel follows a man who, unbeknownst to everyone around him, has been alive and frozen as a 41-year-old for centuries. Obviously the worst thing a person in his position could possibly do is fall in love, right? Well, you’ll never guess what happens!