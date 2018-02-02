7th Heaven actor Jeremy London arrested for alleged domestic violence

Mallrats and 7th Heaven actor Jeremy London has been arrested for alleged domestic violence.

London was booked in Jackson County, Mississippi Friday on one count of domestic violence simple assault, which is a misdemeanor.

Jackson County Sheriffs Office released the 45-year-old’s mug shot but said no further details will be released at this time.

A representative for the actor confirmed his arrest to PEOPLE.

“Earlier today, authorities in Jackson County, Missippi intervened in a private marital matter, resulting in the arrest of Jeremy London on a misdemeanor charge – standard protocol in an attempt to diffuse an emotionally-charged situation,” London’s spokesperson told PEOPLE.

“An isolated incident, today’s events will be addressed privately by Jeremy and Juliet London and will be used to guide their decisions as a couple moving forward.”

In 2012, London was charged with spousal battery stemming from an incident in which he allegedly roughed up his wife at the time, Melissa Cunningham, during an argument about their 5-year-old son in Palm Springs, the Desert Sun reported at the time.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, who was the first to report the news of his most recent arrest, the incident erupted after Cunningham objected to London’s taking their son to breakfast, saying that the son did not wish to go.

London, whose twin brother Jason is also an actor, then allegedly pulled Melissa’s hair, the papers said, and struck her on the side of the head.

In light of the charges, a rep for London told PEOPLE in a statement at the time: “The allegation for which this charge against Jeremy London is being filed is false and no such abuse occurred. The facts regarding the incident do not warrant this case moving forward and will prove to be a waste of resources by the DA’s office. Jeremy continues to be focused on his work and looks forward to clearing his name of this allegation.”

The charges were ultimately dismissed and the duo divorced in 2014. The actor has since remarried to Reeves.

London, whose struggles with addictions were chronicled on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab, also made headlines in 2010 when he was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to use drugs. Although his mother and brother make public statements doubting the events, one of his kidnappers in the bizarre abduction eventually pleaded guilty.