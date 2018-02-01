Modern Family star Julie Bowen and husband Scott Phillips separate

Modern Family star Julie Bowen and her husband, real estate investor Scott Phillips, are going their separate ways.

PEOPLE has confirmed that the couple, who married in September 2004, has separated after 13 years of marriage.

They share three sons: Oliver, 10, and twins John and Gustav, 8.

The pair most recently walked a red carpet together in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards in West Hollywood, and they were last photographed with their kids at a Harlem Globetrotters game in Los Angeles almost a year ago, in February 2017.

In 2016, Bowen, 47, explained why Phillips, 44, didn’t attend the Emmy Awards that year.

“We just had our anniversary on the day of the Emmys which was hilarious,” Bowen told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Gala Vanguard awards. “He’s come every year, he’s been so supportive and this year he was playing in a tennis tournament and I wasn’t nominated as an individual so I said, ‘What do you want to do on our anniversary?’ I mean it’s such an honor to be nominated and to go, but it’s tough to be a purse holder.”

Of what makes a marriage successful, Bowen joked, “Honestly I only remember up until we had the kids. Then you’re like, ‘What?’ Twelve years. We’ve had children for nine. So I remember the first three years, the rest of it is like a blackout.”