Diplo spoofed Kim K's Yeezy campaign, and it's truly something else

Whether or not you think the Paris Hilton-as-Kim Kardashian Yeezy Season 6 campaign is inspired or ridiculous, it’s impossible not to laugh at Diplo’s parody.

Promotional images for Kanye West’s latest fashion collection feature lookalikes of his wife, Kim Kardashian West, wearing the same clothes and striking similar poses as paparazzi photos snapped of her earlier this year. Most strikingly, Paris Hilton is appearing in the campaign as a Kim K. clone.

On Tuesday, Kardashian West tweeted out a photo of Hilton recreating her look in Yeezy Season 6 gear, with the caption “The OG @ParisHilton #YEEZYSEASON6.”

On Thursday, DJ and producer Diplo couldn’t resist the chance to lampoon the two reality stars in a series of photos he posted to Twitter. Using the same hashtag as Kardashian West, he shared images of himself wearing a platinum-blonde wig while walking shirtless through the Hollywood Hills, coffee cup in hand.

Then again, they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.