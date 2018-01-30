Celebrities react to Trump's first State of the Union address

President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, speaking to a divided nation after a tumultuous year in office.
During his speech, Trump struck a more measured tone than usual as he touted the GOP’s sweeping tax cuts, boasted about the strength of the economy, called for hard-line restrictions on immigration, took credit for beating back the Islamic State, lobbied for upgrading the U.S. nuclear arsenal, and rattled a saber toward North Korea.
The address was met with skepticism, derision, sarcasm, and anger by many celebrities on social media. Jeffrey Wright, for example, tweeted, “Can’t even watch this vile, deceitful fraud and his bizarre cult of self-interested sycophants.”
Elizabeth Banks wrote, “I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it.”
Some celebrities praised Trump’s speech, however. Chuck Woolery tweeted, “A great speech filled with new hope and prosperity for all Americans. No matter what color, creed or religion. Just as it should be.”
