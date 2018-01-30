Celebrities react to Trump's first State of the Union address

President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, speaking to a divided nation after a tumultuous year in office.

During his speech, Trump struck a more measured tone than usual as he touted the GOP’s sweeping tax cuts, boasted about the strength of the economy, called for hard-line restrictions on immigration, took credit for beating back the Islamic State, lobbied for upgrading the U.S. nuclear arsenal, and rattled a saber toward North Korea.

The address was met with skepticism, derision, sarcasm, and anger by many celebrities on social media. Jeffrey Wright, for example, tweeted, “Can’t even watch this vile, deceitful fraud and his bizarre cult of self-interested sycophants.”

Elizabeth Banks wrote, “I tried. I listened but the amount of BS and stunts and questions raised that will never be answered made me throw my remote and now I am listening to Tom Petty and am a better American for it.”

Some celebrities praised Trump’s speech, however. Chuck Woolery tweeted, “A great speech filled with new hope and prosperity for all Americans. No matter what color, creed or religion. Just as it should be.”

Read more reactions below.

My vision for America is one in which everyone is welcomed, regardless of religion, race, or country of origin. It’s people who make America great, not bigoted policies. #StateOfTheDream — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 31, 2018

America is at its best when we unite to support one another, and work towards a common goal of togetherness. #StateOfTheDream — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 31, 2018

Can't even watch this vile, deceitful fraud and his bizarre cult of self-interested sycophants. #SOTU #Click — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 31, 2018

Only sure way to dump this utter garbage of a Presidency* onto the landfill of history is to communicate, inspire, organize, register, fight & VOTE!!! We are ALL better than this, even if too many seem to think this is our best. Midterm elections Nov 6, 2018. Start the work now!! — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 31, 2018

Congrats to Donald Trump for standing that long with bone spurs! #SOTU — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 31, 2018

A great speech filled with new hope and prosperity for all Americans. No matter what color, creed or religion. Just as it should be. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) January 31, 2018

We stand with working people, not Wall Street. We need an infrastructure plan to create millions of jobs, not corporate wealth. #TrumpSellsOut #SOTU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 31, 2018

RT if you're not watching #SOTU — Chance The Rapper (@ChanceFrom79th) January 31, 2018

Here, I'm gonna fact check this speech: whatever he just said was bullshit. Boom. Solid reporting. #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

Trump using heartbroken families and actual heroes of conscience to get applause for his horrifying, cowardly policies is instantly poisonous and embarrassing. #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

I was told darkness could not exist in the light. But here it is, for everyone to not see.#SOTU — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 31, 2018

There is no war on American energy. America should lead on clean energy! Smart leaders are tapping into this unprecedented opportunity. Doesn’t @RealDonaldTrump know that US solar jobs are growing 17X the average job growth? #SOTU — Al Gore (@algore) January 31, 2018

Truly sad. Some Democrats won’t even stand to acknowledge the symbolism of our amazing @uscapitol #sotu #SOTU2018 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 31, 2018

Trump has so much respect for Congress he’s refusing to enforce the Russia sanctions they passed 517-5 https://t.co/YfxzhQNMcp — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 31, 2018

PS not all immigrants are in murderous gangs, one did my hair color today – I don’t really need to say this, right? #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018

Hard to bring a nice cadence to a bevy of lies. #SOTU https://t.co/SZHgpTpoey — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) January 31, 2018

So this entire speech was putting human suffering on display to deflect from the human suffering Trump is causing. #SOTU — Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) January 31, 2018

GREAT SPEECH. Beautifully delivered. I think he's covered everything. Look for the exit signs, start proceeding directly to them. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 31, 2018

Moff Tarkin had more life in his eyes in Rouge One than Mike Pence. #StateOfTheUnion — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) January 31, 2018

Trump speaks the way a pit boss does to you when you’re way up at the blackjack table. Sounds happy for you, secretly wants you to lose it all. #sotu — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) January 31, 2018

Is it Over? — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 31, 2018

What a great prank! Somebody put glue on half of the seats at State of the Union Address! — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 31, 2018

#SOTU “USA! USA! USA!” chants fill the House chamber!

(minus dems, of course) God Bless America!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 31, 2018

My heart breaks for the family at the State of the Union who lost their young daughters to violence, but using it as an opportunity to paint all Latino illegal immigrants as dangerous is the same fear tactic which led Japanese people into prison camps during the Second World War. — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) January 31, 2018

This is the longest SNL cold open ever. #SOTU — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) January 31, 2018

In this country we stand for the national anthem, sit on our hands when it’s time to help the poor, and breathe coal. #SOTU — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) January 31, 2018

the State of the Union looks like the complete opposite of the ‘Black Panther’ premiere — dummies (@dumbfoundead) January 31, 2018