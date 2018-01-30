Mark Salling dead by apparent suicide: Everything we know about his child porn case

In the final days leading up to Mark Salling’s death by apparent suicide, the former Glee actor was “focused on accepting responsibility” for his child pornography case, according to his lawyer.

Salling, who starred as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Ryan Murphy’s hit Fox musical series from 2009-15, was found dead Tuesday at the age of 35 of an apparent suicide — weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced to prison for possession of child porn.

“Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment,” his attorney, Mark Proctor, told PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Here’s everything we know about his child porn case.

December 2015: Arrested in Connection with Child Porn

At the end of December 2015, Salling was arrested in connection with possession of child pornography. “He was taken into custody this morning for possession of child porn,” Officer Aareon Jefferson of the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE.

The actor was arrested at 9 a.m. and booked in downtown L.A. on a $20,000 bail. Following his arrest, he posted his bail.

LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit obtained a search warrant for his home in Sunland, California. Officers found hundreds of images on his computer, according to TMZ.

May 2016: Indicted on Child Porn Charges

Months after he was arrested, the Department of Justice announced that a federal grand jury had indicted the actor in May 2016 on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography on his laptop computer and a flash memory drive.

He was named in a two-count indictment alleging he received videos and still images of child pornography involving young girls in December 2015.

The laptop, a hard drive and a USB flash drive seized from Salling’s residence allegedly contained thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography, according to investigators.

He agreed to surrender to federal authorities on June 3 to face the charges in the indictment.

June 2016: Fired from Miniseries

Days after the actor was indicted on child porn charges, he was fired from the miniseries Gods and Secrets.

“He has been cut from the miniseries,” executive producer Adi Shankar — who would make his directorial debut with the series — said in a statement posted to his Facebook page. “I will personally be paying for the reshoots, and I hope that Mark finds inner peace.”

The director explained that a percentage of the profits from his project would be donated to a charity for abused children.

“Hopefully some good will come of all of this,” he said. “The innocence of our planet’s children is something that must be protected at all costs. As entertainers, our role is to be the ‘conscience of humanity.’ ”

June 2016: Trial Delayed

At the end of June 2016, a judge delayed Salling’s trial on child porn charges.

During a hearing, a judge granted the Glee actor’s request to find a new attorney, and the original trial date of July 12 was taken off the calendar to accommodate the new legal counsel, a United States District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said.

October 2017: Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Porn

In early October 2017, Salling struck a plea deal in his child pornography case.

He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and was expected to be sentenced to four to seven years in prison, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Federal investigators said they found more than 25,000 images and 600 videos depicting child pornography on computers and thumb drives that belonged to Salling. The content depicted children as young as 3 years old being abused, according to court documents.

The actor would have had to register as a sex offender and enter a treatment program; have no verbal or electronic contact with anyone under the age of 18; stay 100 feet away from schools, parks, public swimming pools, youth centers, playgrounds and arcades; and pay $50,000 in restitution to each victim, according to the documents.

December 2017: ‘Focused on Accepting Responsibility’

After Salling pleaded guilty to child porn charges, his attorney said that the actor was striving to accept responsibility for his actions.

“Mark is focused on accepting responsibility and attempting to atone for his conduct,” Proctor said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Salling is survived by his mother and father and his brother. “The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected,” Proctor said Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Find more information about suicide here.