Disneyland robots are losing their heads

Barry King/WireImage
Mary Kate Carr
January 30, 2018 AT 12:57 PM EST

Fans seeking a magical under-the-sea romp on Disneyland’s Little Mermaid ride this Sunday instead found themselves in a scene from a horror film.

Per Orlando Weekly, the Ursula robot in Disneyland’s The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure attraction had its head dangling off its body. Park guests captured the Westworld-esque horror on Twitter.

Strangely, Ursula wasn’t the only one losing her head at a Disney park last weekend. Another guest at Disneyland Paris snapped a shot of a headless auctioneer in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Disney Parks representatives did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

