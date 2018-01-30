Disneyland robots are losing their heads

Fans seeking a magical under-the-sea romp on Disneyland’s Little Mermaid ride this Sunday instead found themselves in a scene from a horror film.

Per Orlando Weekly, the Ursula robot in Disneyland’s The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure attraction had its head dangling off its body. Park guests captured the Westworld-esque horror on Twitter.

This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this😂 #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2 — M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018

Friend: Did you see what happened to Ursula's head? Me: Poor unfortunate soul #Disney pic.twitter.com/Fr6QCK0rZx — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 29, 2018

Strangely, Ursula wasn’t the only one losing her head at a Disney park last weekend. Another guest at Disneyland Paris snapped a shot of a headless auctioneer in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Got a clearer picture taken with my DSLR. I know flash pictures are forbidden, but it was way to tempting 😜🙈 pic.twitter.com/OsZujdeG36 — Julian (@HOPAJUL) January 28, 2018

Disney Parks representatives did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.