Watch Nicole Kidman eat a four-course meal of bugs

Derek Lawrence
January 29, 2018 AT 10:30 PM EST

Nicole Kidman isn’t lying when she says she has a knack for eating bugs.

The Big Little Lies star is the most recent celebrity to take part in Vanity Fair’s “Secret Talent Theatre,” and for her special skill, she sat down for a four-course meal of crickets, fried grasshoppers, and other creepy-crawlies.

“Extraordinary,” “very moist,” “chewy,” “like a hairy nut,” and “like nothing you’d ever tasted” are just a few ways she described the offerings. She added, “I’m telling you, I’d win Survivor.”

Kidman’s video comes a few days after Oprah Winfrey unveiled her talent: effectively cleaning up dog poop.

Watch Kidman and Winfrey’s impressive work above.

