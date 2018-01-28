Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx make rare appearance together at pre-Grammys party

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have kept their rumored relationship on the down low for years, but they looked every bit the happy couple at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Awards Gala.

The 39-year-old actress arrived ahead of Foxx to Saturday night’s bash, sponsored by Absolut Vodka, socializing with the star-studded crowd in a red gown and with her cropped hair tucked behind one ear.

Though Foxx and Holmes sat at the same table, it appeared the actress tried to avoid drawing attention to herself by leaving the room and moving to a different seat just moments before Davis announced the singer’s presence.

However, Davis called out the move, saying, “This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else.”

Davis added, “If you’re going to sit together what better night than tonight?”

A camera showed Foxx, 50, cracking up while Holmes appeared somewhat chagrined to have the spotlight on her.

The duo found themselves at the same table again, where they were photographed looking happy together. When Logic performed, they stood up and danced along with other partygoers.

Holmes was on hand to celebrate the actor’s 50th birthday with a night out in Los Angeles just last month. Earlier in December, the actress stepped out in New York City to support her rumored boyfriend at the opening of the Privé Revaux store, where Foxx was one of the celebrities involved in the eyewear brand.

The two have occasionally been spotted visiting each other in L.A., where they have homes in close proximity.

This past spring, Foxx and Holmes were seen spending time together in Paris, and during Labor Day weekend in September 2016, they were photographed taking a stroll on the beach in Malibu, California.

The pair have never officially confirmed a relationship despite being the subject of romance rumors since 2013, but multiple sources have told PEOPLE the low-key pair have been casually spending time together for years.

“This is not some intense romance,” a source told PEOPLE in 2015. “Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn … But contrary to those conclusions, they’re not about to run off and make some serious commitment.”