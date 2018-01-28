Three more women accuse Jeremy Piven of sexual misconduct

Three more women have come forward alleging sexual misconduct against Jeremy Piven.

According to a report posted on BuzzFeed News, three women experienced alleged aggressive sexual behavior from the Entourage actor between 1985 and 1996. Although one accuser is claiming anonymity, the other women have gone on the record and are sharing their stories.

Susan McCain Olson, who served as an extra on the set of 1985’s Lucas, claimed a then-17-year-old Piven followed her into another person’s trailer, forced her onto the couch and began kissing her while attempting to reach under her shirt and shorts.

“At one point I kind of was like, ‘This is it, this is where I’m going to get raped,’ ” McCain Olson, now 51, told BuzzFeed News. “I kept trying to push him away. I was like, ‘No, get off me.’ “

McCain Olson was able to escape and continued working on the same set as Piven “but he never spoke to me” after the incident.

The unidentified woman shared her own encounter with the actor, telling the outlet she and Piven first met in Montreal back in 1994 when he was filming Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde. After meeting at a hair salon, Piven reportedly promised the woman he would show her around the city, and asked her to meet him at his hotel. When she arrived she was reportedly told to go up to his room because he wasn’t ready yet. “He was a nice enough guy,” the woman recalled to BuzzFeed News, of her decision to meet him upstairs.

The actor allegedly forced himself on the woman, by grabbing her arms and shoulders while attempting to kiss her. She claims she managed to push him off, prompting him to ask her what she came up for, according to the report. She then left the hotel.

Another woman, Diane Gonzalez, told BuzzFeed News she met the actor while she was an extra on Ellen in 1996, during the time Piven played Ellen DeGeneres’ cousin on the show. Piven, Gonzalez and members of the cast and crew went out for drinks one night before the actor allegedly asked Gonzalez to come to his house.

When the pair were in his kitchen, Gonzalez claims she turned around to face Piven to see he had allegedly exposed himself. The actor allegedly grabbed Gonzalez, kissed her and carried her to his bedroom, where he pinned her down to his bed.

She claims she purposely fell to the floor and told Piven she “really needed to leave.”

Piven has responded to these claims, calling them “false” while also mentioning he had taken and passed a lie detector test following the first round of accusations late last year. (Piven’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“These allegations, which in one case goes back more than 30 years and the two others more than 20 years ago, are false,” the actor said in a statement to Buzzfeed News. “As evidenced by the lie detector test I took and passed, I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will. To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped.”

The news comes in the midst of numerous sexual assault accusations against the Entourage actor. In November, three women came forward making similar claims, to which Piven responded by offering to take a lie detector test.

“Let me begin by saying that the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated,” Piven wrote on Twitter that same month. “I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence. I keep asking myself, ‘How does one prove something didn’t happen?’ ”