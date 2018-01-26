Vanessa Marcil has suffered a miscarriage.

The Las Vegas alum, 49, revealed the heartbreaking news on Instagram Thursday in a statement that accompanied a photo of her fiancé — whom she has referred to on social media as MC — kissing on the beach.

Her news came with a call for privacy and a message to others that have had a similar loss, reminding them that they are “not alone.”

“Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM,” the caption read. “Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone.”

Marcil first revealed in November that she was expecting, explaining that she had suffered six miscarriages before.

Earlier this month, the actress confirmed on Instagram that she was pregnant with a girl, sharing a photo of her puppy Rocky snuggling close to her owner’s baby bump. “The GIRLS 😜,” she captioned the sweet moment.

The baby would have been the second child for Marcil, 49, who shares 15-year-old son Kassius Lijah with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Brian Austin Green.

Marcil and beau were engaged by April 23, 2015, when the former General Hospital star shared a close-up shot of a new manicure, simultaneously showing off a gold band on her ring finger.

“Ok!!! Here is my news Finally! I got a mani after exactly 1 year & we are planning our wedding but how do U pick Ur nose with nails? #imserious,” she joked in the Instagram caption.

She also tweeted, “Thank you for sharing in our excitement. My engagement ring was Audrey Hepburn‘s gold band. @RanchMC72 on one knee in uniform. #REALMEN ☺️”

Marcil was previously married to fellow actor Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993, then actor Carmine Giovinazzo from 2010 to 2013.

“V has had a miscarriage. Our second one this year,” Giovinazzo wrote under Marcil’s Twitter account in December 2011. “Thanx for the love and prayers.”