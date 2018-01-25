Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on calls for presidential campaign

While her adoring public has been chanting “Oprah 2020!” since her stirring Golden Globes speech, Oprah Winfrey doesn’t seem to be on board with the idea. The media mogul addressed rumblings of a presidential bid to oppose President Donald Trump and, at least right now, she says it doesn’t interest her.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me,” Winfrey told InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown in a new interview. “I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Still, Winfrey is aware of the attention the issue is getting. “Gayle [King] — who knows me as well as I know myself practically — has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, ‘When’s Oprah going to run?'” she continued. “So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, ‘I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you — it would be good for everyone else.’ I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

During his opening monologue at the Golden Globes this year, host Seth Meyers encouraged Winfrey to make a run for the White House with The Post‘s Tom Hanks as her vice presidential running mate. She laughed it off at the ceremony, but her longtime partner Stedman Graham said, “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.”

The idea of Oprah 2020 campaign slogans were further fueled by media inquiries of Hollywood talent. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg said he would “back her” if she declared a bid, King stated Winfrey was “intrigued” by the idea but had said she would “never” run for president, and Meryl Streep was already looking to write a check.

Trump, meanwhile, remarked of the media questions, “Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah.”

Should Winfrey ever change her mind, it seems she does have a support base: a poll from Rasmussen Reports found that she would beat Trump if the election were held today. But, like Dwayne Johnson’s remarks about a 2020 presidential run, it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere just yet.