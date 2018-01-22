Royal wedding alert! Princess Eugenie is engaged to longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

More royal wedding bells are ringing!

Princess Eugenie and her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, are engaged.

The couple, who have been dating for about seven years, got engaged while in Nicaragua earlier this month and will wed in the fall, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday.

The 27-year-old daughter of Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew will walk down the aisle in the same venue — St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — as her cousin Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, on May 19, Buckingham Palace announced.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” her parents said in a statement.

“The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

The couple met when Eugenie was still at Newcastle University in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier after being introduced by friends and have been back there for vacations.

“He is a really lovely chap,” a family friend told PEOPLE last year of Brooksbank, 31. “They adore each other and are really serious.”

When Eugenie left London in 2013 for New York, where she worked for online auction house Paddle8 for a few of years, the couple endured long separations. “He’s not a jet-setty type,” says the friend, but they kept up with each other via Skype. Crucially, “They have lots of lovely friends” supporting them too, adds the pal.

Brooksbank is already a fixture among the royal family. In addition to attending Pippa Middleton’s wedding on May 20, he attended Royal Ascot in June, a royal family tradition.

“It was quite a big thing to go to. They looked very happy,” longtime royals photographer Mark Stewart previously told PEOPLE, adding that he is comfortable in the company of Eugenie’s parents Fergie and Andrew: “They appear to be very fond of him.”

Despite some expectation that he might work in the financial district of London, Brooksbank headed off in a different direction: the hospitality trade. After getting his feet wet working in pubs, he caught the eye of London restaurateur Piers Adam, who asked him to join the team at the trendy Markham Inn. He is also the manager of Mahiki nightclub, which used to be popular with the young royals – including Eugenie’s cousins Prince William and Prince Harry.

The news comes after a series of happy news for the royal family. Just before Harry weds Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton is expected to give birth in April. And Eugenie’s cousin Zara Tindall, 36, has recently announced that she and husband Mike are expecting their second child.