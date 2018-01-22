Celebrities react to New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles heading to Super Bowl LII

Eagles Nation and Pats fans: See you at Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4!

The New England Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 during the AFC Championship game on Sunday to extend their record to the team’s tenth overall Super Bowl appearance, including quarterback Tom Brady’s eighth Super Bowl appearance and coach Bill Belichick’s 11th. In addition, the Patriots now have the chance to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl wins, with six, in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles became NFC Champions over the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, clinching their first Super Bowl appearance since February 2005, when they first took on the Patriots during XXXIX.

The rematch had plenty of celebrity supporters both in the stadium stands and in Hollywood.

Gisele Bündchen proudly congratulated her husband on social media with a photo of her and Brady, writing, “What a game!!! Congratulations my love! So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats.”

Olivia Culpo ran onto the field at Gillette Stadium and into the arms of her boyfriend, Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola. “BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL,” she wrote with several heart emojis.

Nearby at Lincoln Financial Field, Bradley Cooper was in his hometown of Philly to cheer on his team. (Fun fact: Cooper also played an Eagles fan in Silver Linings Playbook, for which he received an Oscar nomination.)

Also in the crowd were Bill Cosby, NBA legend Charles Barkley and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

I’m watching the game with Bradley Cooper. If the @Eagles win this it will be the happiest night of my life #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LdSmKLZw5n — Anne Caprara (@anacaprana) January 21, 2018

On social media, Pink, who will be performing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, celebrated her hometown’s victory over the Vikings. “Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!THATS WHASSUP!!” the singer tweeted.

Fellow Philly native Kobe Bryant also wrote on Twitter, “Getting there wasn’t the goal @Eagles let’s finish the job.”

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure actor Will Poulter showed his team pride with an Eagles hat in a photo shared on Twitter.

United States women’s national soccer team member Julie Ertz learned about her husband, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz’s big win right after a match. “Oh my god! They’re going! They’re going!” Julie told her teammates on the field.

Julie Ertz found out her husband Zach and the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl, and her reaction is everything

(via @ussoccer_wnt) pic.twitter.com/4P8NxhoQRz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 22, 2018

However, Josh Duhamel documented his favorite NFL team’s loss on Instagram. “Wow, just got verbally abused by Philly fan. I need a shower. Congrats to the @philadelphiaeagles; except for that one dude missing a tooth. You went too far bro,” the actor shared on Instagram.

The Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. Justin Timberlake will perform the halftime show.