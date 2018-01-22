Bill Cosby to return to stage before retrial for sexual assault

Bill Cosby is making his way back to the stage with a retrial in a sexual assault case looming.

The 80-year-old comedian will honor Tony Williams on Monday night at LaRosa Jazz Club in Cosby’s hometown of Philadelphia. According to a press release, he will perform “a special comedy concert” as well.

Former Temple University employee Andrea Constand alleged that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at his home in 2004. The case went to trial last year, with Cosby facing three felony charges of second-degree aggravated indecent assault, and after the jury remained “hopelessly deadlocked,” the judge declared a mistrial. A retrial in a suburban Philadelphia county will begin on March 29. Cosby pled not guilty and has maintained his innocence as dozens of other women have accused him of similar claims.

Cosby, of course, has been keeping a low profile since facing the flurry of sexual assault claims, though he made a public appearance on Jan. 10 at a Philadelphia restaurant and answered a few questions from reporters. And this past weekend, he posted photos on Facebook of a visit to a Philadelphia bakery in support the now Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles with the headline “Bill Cosby comes home to Philly to support the Eagles Chase For A Championship and stops by Velvet Sky Bakery & Cafe for Hot Chocolate and Cupcakes.”