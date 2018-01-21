Chelsea Handler rescues two new dogs after the deaths of pets Tammy and Chunk

Chelsea Handler is mom to two new dogs.

After the deaths of her beloved pets Tammy, who she lost in August, and Chunk, who passed away on Thursday, the 42-year-old comedian introduced her Instagram fans to the new members of her family.

“2 new babies. Bert and Bernice,” she captioned an adorable photo with her fur balls on Instagram Sunday, adding the hashtag “#chowrescues.”

The animals closely resemble her previous pups. Handler also rescued Chunk and Tammy from shelters.

When Tammy died, the author vowed to adopt more pets.

“I will get another dog that needs a home and it will remind me every day how much I miss you,” she wrote in an Instagram tribute to Tammy, who died after a bout of renal failure.

After being adopted from a kill shelter at the age of 9, Chunk became Handler’s constant companion, a permanent fixture in her dressing rooms and even the cover star of her book Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang. Between his Twitter and Facebook accounts, the German shepherd-Chow mix had 170,000 adoring followers of his own.

“I don’t know who did my hair this day (probably me) but I know that this pic of chunk epitomizes how deeply dignified he was. We were a couple,” she captioned a photo with the pup on Thursday, the same day he died. “Thank you for your outpouring of affection.”

In a previous Instagram post announcing Chunk’s death, Handler recalled how much he loved attention from his fans.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent so many goodies, doggy treats, toys, clothes, paintings, stuffed animals, and everything else over the years,” she said. “He loved being famous and getting recognized, especially without me. So many people loved him, and i really appreciate that and so did he.”