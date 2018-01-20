Celebrities support Women's March rallies on social media

As people take to the streets in hundreds of cities for the second annual Women’s March, celebrities are showing support on social media.

Alyssa Milano, who is set to deliver a speech in Atlanta for Georgia’s Power to the Polls initiative, drew attention to President Donald Trump’s policies and the government shutdown over Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

“.@realDonaldTrump You didn’t need to do this. But you did. So today… I march for the dreamers you didn’t protect. And the children you left vulnerable. #WhyIMarch #TrumpShutdown #PowerToThePolls #WomensMarch,” wrote Milano, who propelled the #MeToo movement on social media in October.

The actress also shared a photo of herself with Stacey Abrams, a Democratic candidate for Georgia governor.

“Let’s do this!!! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽” tweeted Eva Longoria, including a poster for the Los Angeles Women’s March, where Longoria planned to appear alongside Natalie Portman, Connie Britton, Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Mila Kunis.

“This weekend find a Women’s March near you or start one. Feel the power and unity of peaceful protest, and then get to the polls!” penned Britton.

Asia Argento — who in October accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of forcibly performing oral sex on her during in the late ’90s — is standing up for women’s rights at the Women’s March in Rome. The Italian actress responded to a tweet from local organizers, writing, “Thank you for amplifying our voices #WomensMarch2018 #RomeRising @RomeWomen.”

“One year ago today. My friend’s kids made the posters behind me, which still ring true today. This morning I march for the history of my mothers. I march for the future of my daughter. #WomensMarch2018,” tweeted Amber Tamblyn a photo of her baby bump. Following her claim that actor James Woods tried to “pick me and my friend up” when she was 16, Tamblyn in September wrote a powerful op-ed for The New York Times about the culture that tries to dismiss assault and harassment accusers as liars.

