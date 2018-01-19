Millie Bobby Brown looks just like Natalie Portman and Twitter is freaking out

Add this to the sci-fi pedigree of Natalie Portman and Millie Bobby Brown: Could Brown perhaps be… Portman’s clone?!

Well, probably not, but the two share some eerie similarities. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is Hollywood’s reigning ingénue. She exploded on to the scene with a shaved head and a bloody nose as Eleven, earning her an Emmy nomination at just 13 years old. But before there was MBB, there was NP: Portman also started her career at 13, starring in The Professional in 1994. She earned her sci-fi stripes at 18 years old as Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999). She even did the shaved head first, in 2005’s V for Vendetta.

Career choices aren’t the only thing the pair have in common, however. Twitter recently caught on to the two actors’ uncanny physical resemblances — and some are demanding answers.

The uproar began when Twitter user @karianagrand created a side-by-side comparison:

Omg natalie portman and millie bobby brown do look the same 😱 pic.twitter.com/ukSbPqxVS6 — IconicAri (@karianagrand) January 16, 2018

From there, the Natalie Portman/Mille Bobby Brown Twitter rabbit hole ran even deeper:

Natalie Portman, 1994

Millie Bobby Brown, 2017 pic.twitter.com/LXs8IaAvjD — ツ (@rossypasto) January 9, 2018

So what is the real explanation? An upside-down doppelgänger? A clone from a galaxy far, far away? Whatever the case may be, we can trust that the Twitter detectives will get to the bottom of it!