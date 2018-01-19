How Meghan Markle broke royal protocol with a very Hollywood habit

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted the crowds outside Cardiff Castle in Wales on Thursday, they were met with hundreds of phones attempting to grab a shot, video or even a selfie with the typically reluctant Harry and his royal bride-to-be.
But when a young girl asked for an autograph from Meghan, the former Suits star couldn’t resist doing what she has always done for fans: grab the pen and sign!
Normally, those asking for a signature from a royal receive a polite, “No, I can’t.” (Though Meghan did pose for at least one selfie with a teen admirer during the visit.)
But Caitlin Clark, 10, was lucky. Hearing the request, Meghan, 36, took the pen and wrote “Hi Kaitlin” — with a K — before adding a heart and a smiley face.
Caitlin, who had been waiting in the grounds of Cardiff Castle with hundreds of other well-wishers, didn’t mind the slight misspelling. “I don’t really care,” she told reporters. “My heart is still racing. I’ve never got a royal autograph before. This is going to make everyone jealous.”
Meghan also got some advice from a fellow American about marrying a Brit during her visit: Haley Johnston, 26, an artist from Charlotte, N.C., who is married to a Welshman. “I told her I’m married to a British guy, just like she is going to be, and if she wants any tips about living here, I could give here some.
“She thought it was great. She is so welcoming. She just seemed so easy with the crowd,” Johnston said.
Radio host Josh Andrews, 25, had painted a red and gold crown on his face – and that seemed to work out for him, too.
“It’s a bit of Markle Sparkle,” he said. “I just wanted to see if we could get her to come over. She went, ‘Oh, look at this.’ She is beautiful, absolutely stunning.”
