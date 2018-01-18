Helen Mirren says ‘men would expose themselves’ to her ‘once a week’ in her 20s

Helen Mirren is opening up about her past history with sexual harassment.

In a preview of the Oscar winner’s Sunday Today show interview, the 72-year-old actress reveals to Willie Geist that although she never experienced sexual harassment in Hollywood, when she was younger, men would expose themselves to her “about once a week.”

“I had never experienced that…in Hollywood,” Mirren explained. “Because [when] I came to Hollywood, I was in my 30s. I was too old. It doesn’t happen to you unless you’re very young.”

But she went on to reveal that “when I was in between 16 and 23, 24 — men would expose themselves to me often, I would say about once a week…on the subway, on the tube, on the bus, walking down a road and it was like, ‘Ugh.’”

She also added that she didn’t understand why men did that because “It’s not like you’re gonna go, ‘Oh my god, that’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. It’s the opposite. It’s horror.”

The Leisure Seeker actress also shared her thoughts on the Time’s Up movement — and how it’s “about time [that] time’s up.”

“It’s been coming,” Mirren said. “And I say, ‘Time’s up.’”

Mirren’s full interview airs Jan 21. on NBC’s Sunday Today with Willie Geist.