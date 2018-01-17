David Harbour will officiate fan's wedding for retweets

Where’s the cardboard sign that reads “will officiate wedding for retweets”? Because Hellboy and Stranger Things star David Harbour says he’s willing to do just that.
When asked by a Twitter user what it would take to have the actor officiate her wedding, Harbour answered, “125k retweets.”
“Provided date works with [Stranger Things] s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony,” he wrote back. “I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes.”
After posting his promise on Tuesday night, Harbour received more than 57,000 retweets by the time this article was published.
We now know that he keeps his promises. In October, Harbour was asked by a fan how many retweets it would take for him to feature in her senior class photos. He made good when he appeared in a series of portraits holding a trombone.
Now we ask you, the collective internet, what else can we get Harbour to do for retweets?
