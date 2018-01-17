Black dresses worn at the Golden Globes going up for auction to benefit Time's Up

A number of the black dresses and tuxedos worn at the Golden Globes earlier this month are going up for auction to benefit the Time’s Up initiative combatting harassment and gender inequality.

eBay and Condé Nast announced the auction Wednesday, adding that money raised will go directly to the Time’s Up legal defense fund, which helps provide legal representation and public relations assistance to victims of workplace sexual harassment.

Additionally, those who donate a minimum of $25 can enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win dresses worn by Mandy Moore, Madeline Brewer, or Claire Foy.

Outfits were donated by the designers and include dresses worn by Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Meryl Streep, and many more. The eBay, Condé Nast auction kicks off at eBay.com/timesup on Friday at 12 p.m. ET and continues through the following Friday.

See below for a list of all the celebrities and designers donating black outfits for Time’s Up:

Armani — Laura Dern

Balenciaga — Salma Hayek Pinault

Brandon Maxwell — Viola Davis

Brioni — Hugh Jackman

Calvin Klein — Sarah Paulson

Chanel Haute Couture — Caitriona Balfe

Chloe — Isabelle Huppert

Diane von Furstenberg — Madeline Brewer

Dior — Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss

Dolce & Gabbana — Sarah Jessica Parker

Givenchy — Nicole Kidman

Gucci — Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya

Louis Vuitton — Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone

Marc Jacobs — Tracee Ellis Ross

Monse — Maggie Gyllenhaal

Prabal Gurung — Issa Rae, Kerry Washington

Prada — Diane Kruger

Oscar de la Renta — Greta Gerwig

Ralph Lauren — Shailene Woodley

Ralph & Russo — Penelope Cruz

Ronald Van Den Kemp — Emma Watson

Rosie Assoulin — Mandy Moore

Saint Laurent — Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz

Stella McCartney — Claire Foy

Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris

Valentino — Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James

Vera Wang — Meryl Streep

Versace — Saorise Ronan

Zac Posen — Reese Witherspoon

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, onits website.