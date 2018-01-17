Black dresses worn at the Golden Globes going up for auction to benefit Time's Up

A number of the black dresses and tuxedos worn at the Golden Globes earlier this month are going up for auction to benefit the Time’s Up initiative combatting harassment and gender inequality.
eBay and Condé Nast announced the auction Wednesday, adding that money raised will go directly to the Time’s Up legal defense fund, which helps provide legal representation and public relations assistance to victims of workplace sexual harassment.
Additionally, those who donate a minimum of $25 can enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win dresses worn by Mandy Moore, Madeline Brewer, or Claire Foy.
Outfits were donated by the designers and include dresses worn by Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Meryl Streep, and many more. The eBay, Condé Nast auction kicks off at eBay.com/timesup on Friday at 12 p.m. ET and continues through the following Friday.
See below for a list of all the celebrities and designers donating black outfits for Time’s Up:
Armani — Laura Dern
Balenciaga — Salma Hayek Pinault
Brandon Maxwell — Viola Davis
Brioni — Hugh Jackman
Calvin Klein — Sarah Paulson
Chanel Haute Couture — Caitriona Balfe
Chloe — Isabelle Huppert
Diane von Furstenberg — Madeline Brewer
Dior — Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss
Dolce & Gabbana — Sarah Jessica Parker
Givenchy — Nicole Kidman
Gucci — Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya
Louis Vuitton — Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone
Marc Jacobs — Tracee Ellis Ross
Monse — Maggie Gyllenhaal
Prabal Gurung — Issa Rae, Kerry Washington
Prada — Diane Kruger
Oscar de la Renta — Greta Gerwig
Ralph Lauren — Shailene Woodley
Ralph & Russo — Penelope Cruz
Ronald Van Den Kemp — Emma Watson
Rosie Assoulin — Mandy Moore
Saint Laurent — Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz
Stella McCartney — Claire Foy
Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris
Valentino — Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James
Vera Wang — Meryl Streep
Versace — Saorise Ronan
Zac Posen — Reese Witherspoon
To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, onits website.
Comments