EW announces new critics and additional hires

Entertainment Weekly Editor Henry Goldblatt sent the following note to staff on Tuesday:

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

Nothing in the world makes me happier than to announce that Kristen Baldwin is returning to Entertainment Weekly as a TV Critic, based in NYC, beginning on Jan. 29. It’s no exaggeration to say that Kristen pioneered the way that our brand covers television—both online and in print. Her distinguished career at EW began in 1995 as an Editorial Assistant. Through the years, she wrote countless cover stories (Christina Aguilera, Tina Fey, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) before rising through the ranks to become Deputy Editor. In addition, she was one of the first writers to recognize the power of recaps and has built a one-woman franchise around her hysterical (and yes, insightful!) weekly Bachelor critiques, which are THE must-read for fans. In 2014, Kristen departed EW for Yahoo TV where she’s spent the past four years, most recently as editor in chief of Yahoo Entertainment, directing all aspects of the brand’s flagship entertainment site. Few people are as knowledgeable about the TV industry and TV history as Kristen, and I can’t wait for her to bring her wit, intelligence, and unabashed enthusiasm for pop culture to this role.

I’d like to take a moment to recognize Darren Franich, who has done a terrific job since he took over as TV Critic from Jeff Jensen earlier this year. Darren’s mind works in incredibly ornate ways, and I’m in awe of his breadth of knowledge, the way he spins larger themes and issues into his reviews, and his unexpected tastes (GLOW was his favorite show of last year!). Going forward, I’m thrilled to have these two powerhouses as our lead critics, helping our readers navigate the insane amount of programming available to them. We really do have the best in the biz.

I’m also pleased to welcome Alex Suskind to EW in the role of Music Editor starting today. Alex, who will be based in L.A., is a self-confessed pop culture nerd and Kanye West stan with bylines at The New York Times, The Fader, Rolling Stone, and Vulture, among others. Previously, the Rockville, Md., native was a senior editor at Instagram, where he launched the company’s official digital music magazine, @music, interviewed Madonna at Sotheby’s, and somehow persuaded A$AP Rocky to channel Bob Dylan. A graduate from the snowy confines of Syracuse University, his favorite band/artist is whoever he’s listening to at the moment (right now: Frank Ocean, Demi Lovato, YG, Tee Grizzley, and Sufjan Stevens). If you ask nicely, he’ll play Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning” on the piano.

In this role, Alex will be in charge of print and digital music coverage, exclusives, and First Looks. I’m thrilled to have someone of Alex’s caliber leading our music coverage as we move to L.A.

Please join me in welcoming Kristen back to the EW fold — and congratulating her, Alex, and Darren (belatedly!) on their new roles.