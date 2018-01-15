Celebrities honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The third Monday in January is always one of the more unique holidays on the American calendar. In lieu of gifts or parties, Martin Luther King Jr. Day encourages participants to spend time thinking about the words and legacy of one of the most renowned Americans of the 20th century. This year, plenty of celebrities got involved posting quotes from King on social media and encouraging followers to reflect on the words.

“Dr. King was 26 when the Montgomery bus boycott began,” former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter. “He started small, rallying others who believed their efforts mattered, pressing on through challenges and doubts to change our world for the better. A permanent inspiration for the rest of us to keep pushing towards justice.”

Obama was joined in celebrating King by his one-time presidential election opponent, Mitt Romney, who wrote, “May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & ‘charity for all.'”

Others joined in as well, from politicians like Bill Clinton to directors like Ava Duvernay. Check out a sample of MLK Day quotes below.

“I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. That is why right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than evil triumphant" Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/9Vmkxd8iVD — COMMON (@common) January 15, 2018

Happy #MLKDAY2018. Today we honor Martin Luther King Jr’s fearless fight for equality, and remember how important it is to dream!! Remember that your voice is powerful. Remember that you can make a difference. Spread love today, and every day. ❤️ #ThankYouMLK50 pic.twitter.com/rT6fvJ4twT — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) January 15, 2018

50 years after Dr. King's last birthday, it's up to all of us to keep his Dream of a Beloved Community alive: don't demean and belittle, inspire and empower; don't isolate and abuse, embrace and serve. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 15, 2018

Grateful and Thankful to Dr. Martin Luther King and will not bow to the continuous rhetoric of Bael. We are Blessed and favored among men. That which is not understood is attacked and yet we Stand. One has to marvel at the dignity of the systemically oppressed people. Selah 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/vbsVTFsxIR — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) January 15, 2018

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was one of the world’s great heroes. Today we honor his profound life and legacy. #MLKDay https://t.co/VIXfTpGXT4 pic.twitter.com/5n0dJKXJ94 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 15, 2018

-Injustice Anywhere Is A Threat To Justice Everywhere- Our Lives Begin To End The Day We Become Silent About Things That Matter- #ThankYouMLK50 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 15, 2018

His dream enabled me to realize my dream. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/fn6Sch9fyO — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 15, 2018

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy ." – Martin Luther King, Jr. #mlkday #whynot pic.twitter.com/lL8wXMW0HL — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) January 15, 2018

As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my mother, as well. She was the architect of the King Legacy and founder of @TheKingCenter, which she founded two months after Daddy died. Without #CorettaScottKing, there would be no #MLKDay. #MLK50Forward #MLK pic.twitter.com/qhwSnX9Qmh — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 15, 2018

A thread of #MLK speeches and sermons in which he speaks truth to power, shares about his philosophy of nonviolence and expounds on issues of injustice and what our righteous, rigorous response should be. Relevant. Revelatory. Revolutionary. #MLKDay #MLK50Forward — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) January 14, 2018

Happy Martin Luther King day to a true hero. This day means more today than it ever has. We all must honor the spirit of his fairness and equality and tireless search for justice. It is up to white people to honor Dr King, and to think about what it must be like to not be white. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 15, 2018