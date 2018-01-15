The Google Arts and Culture app will show you your painting doppelganger

Hey this one ain’t so bad. pic.twitter.com/er0FxZNVO8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 13, 2018

If you think millennials taking selfies is vain and self-centered, just remember that for hundreds of years, people sat for hours for massive, expensive oil portraits of themselves, usually to hang in their own homes.

The free Google Arts and Culture app is bridging the gap between generational vanities by using technology to help identify which portrait resembles you. Simply download the app, scroll down to the box that asks, “Is your portrait in a museum?” and get started.

Celebrities like The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani, Pete Wentz, and Felicia Day got in on the fun, as did CNN anchor Jake Tapper and The Real World alum Chet Cannon.

This google arts and culture app is pretty amazing. Feel real strong about my 40% 😳 pic.twitter.com/2iyexRkUG5 — pw (@petewentz) January 14, 2018

Torn between which one I think is better likeness with the Google Arts and Culture app. pic.twitter.com/uSw8RmOip8 — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 13, 2018

But when you’re using the app, you don’t technically have to take a selfie. By pointing the camera outward, you can use it to identify the look-a-likes of others, even in photos.

Although it doesn’t work on cartoons (yet), Netflix character BoJack Horseman still found a way to find his #content.

this is why i dont trust technology @Google pic.twitter.com/KbUpJTscAb — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) January 15, 2018

I’ve found that while the answers change relative to the lighting in the room, your expression, and your makeup, there are usually one or two paintings that stick around in your results every time. Usually at least one is incredibly unflattering, probably one or two is someone of the incorrect gender, but one will be perfect for sharing to social media.

As for your humble writer? She’s at The Met, causing a scandal with a dropped dress strap.

There are no paintings depicting bed-head apparently? pic.twitter.com/XDBe8MO5h6 — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 15, 2018

The portrait look-a-like feature is currently only available in the United States.